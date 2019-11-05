EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $646,842.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $646,842.00 and $817,471.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00070661 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00371415 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010744 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007729 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,075,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,075,415 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

