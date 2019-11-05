Etrion (ETX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Etrion (TSE:ETX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29,731.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11. Etrion has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.26.

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

