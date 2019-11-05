Etrion (ETX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Etrion (TSE:ETX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29,731.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11. Etrion has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.26.
About Etrion
