Ethersocial Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $148.00 (ESN)

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Ethersocial coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethersocial has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Ethersocial has a total market cap of $217,875.00 and $148.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethersocial alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00221159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.01489174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00041642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028645 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119427 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Ethersocial Profile

ESN is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 74,521,184 coins and its circulating supply is 36,861,212 coins. Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation . The official message board for Ethersocial is blog.ethersocial.network . The official website for Ethersocial is ethersocial.network

Ethersocial Coin Trading

Ethersocial can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethersocial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethersocial using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethersocial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethersocial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.