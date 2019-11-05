Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,490,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.96.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,198,276 shares of company stock valued at $431,896,335 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.75. 799,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,172. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.47 and a 52-week high of $207.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

