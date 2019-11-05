Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 257,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,737. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.86. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $2,702,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,652,964 shares in the company, valued at $123,397,123.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $2,961,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,543,000 after buying an additional 489,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 655,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,898,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

