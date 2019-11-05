ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $56,319.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Kuna and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00220796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.01483238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 launched on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

