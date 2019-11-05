Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EQBK. BidaskClub raised Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity BancShares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity BancShares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

EQBK traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $28.73. 22,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.48. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $38.40.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Equity BancShares by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity BancShares by 608.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

