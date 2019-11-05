Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PESX)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year.

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

PESX opened at $0.06 on Monday. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

