Equitec Specialists LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)

Equitec Specialists LLC cut its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,040 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 77.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,819,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BW stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bryant R. Riley bought 15,150 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Gaven bought 3,800 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,014.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 70,416 shares of company stock worth $284,568 and have sold 1,568,086 shares worth $5,810,816. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

