Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $625.00 at FBN Securities

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by FBN Securities from $550.00 to $625.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. FBN Securities currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $567.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $16.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $527.19. The stock had a trading volume of 939,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.88. Equinix has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $609.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock worth $5,471,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

