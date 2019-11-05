Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Shares of EQIX traded down $15.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $527.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,595. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. Equinix has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $609.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $569.46 and a 200 day moving average of $523.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,347.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,939. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

