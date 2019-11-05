EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,628,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 55,534 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.81% of EQT worth $49,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EQT by 1,246.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

EQT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. 363,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

