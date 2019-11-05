EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.17.

NYSE:EPR opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.47. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

