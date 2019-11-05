Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPZM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of EPZM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.46. 1,346,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 48.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Epizyme by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

