Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $269.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $295.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $325.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.