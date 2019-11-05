Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.73% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

NUBD opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

