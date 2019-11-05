Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Harsco worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at about $46,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 42.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after acquiring an additional 447,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,362,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, CFO Peter Francis Minan purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,721.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 28,350 shares of company stock valued at $481,273 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.25. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

