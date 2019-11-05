Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

