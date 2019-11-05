Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

ETR stock opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.28. Entergy has a 1-year low of $82.06 and a 1-year high of $122.09.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,358,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,156 shares of company stock worth $6,188,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.