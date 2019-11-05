Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ERII. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,048. The company has a market capitalization of $526.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 4.25. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,059,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 261,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 247,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 127,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,245,000 after buying an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

