Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERII. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ERII stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 7,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,686. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $526.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 508.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261,971 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 59.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,149,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 36,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

