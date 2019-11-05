Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ENIC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 806,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Enel Chile by 18.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,466,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 999,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 56,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 18.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 269,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,400,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Enel Chile by 67.9% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 890,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

