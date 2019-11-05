Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Given a $5.50 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 target price on Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of EIGI stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.92. 503,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.54 million, a PE ratio of 130.67 and a beta of 1.25. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.51 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $26,062.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $53,388.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

