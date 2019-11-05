ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have issued reports on NDRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:NDRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 33,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the quarter. ENDRA Life Sciences comprises 0.9% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned 10.50% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

