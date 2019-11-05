Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELGX. ValuEngine lowered Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

ELGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,881. Endologix has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 120.57% and a negative net margin of 60.32%. Research analysts expect that Endologix will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Endologix by 859.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,807 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endologix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Endologix by 868.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 550,506 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

