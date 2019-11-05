Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.89.
ENDP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.44. 14,440,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,647. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
