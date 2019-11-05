Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.89.

ENDP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.44. 14,440,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,647. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

