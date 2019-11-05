Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 8.4%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.45, approximately 14,437,659 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 5,685,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.
The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.
In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Endo International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Endo International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Endo International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Endo International by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Endo International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.