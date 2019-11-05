Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 8.4%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.45, approximately 14,437,659 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 5,685,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Endo International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Endo International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Endo International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Endo International by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Endo International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

