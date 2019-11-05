Encana (TSE:ECA) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Encana from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Encana from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.65.

Shares of ECA opened at C$5.87 on Friday. Encana has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$11.88. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

