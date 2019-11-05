Encana (NYSE:ECA) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at TD Securities

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Encana in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a hold rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered Encana from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.03.

Encana stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.98. Encana has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.84%. Equities analysts expect that Encana will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares in the company, valued at $833,831.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,999.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 78,300 shares of company stock worth $320,080. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encana by 85.9% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Encana by 193.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

