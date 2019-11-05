Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ENBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.49 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

