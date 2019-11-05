Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of treatments and therapies, for rare and orphan disease categories. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., formerly known MYnd Analytics Inc., is based in Torrance, United States. “

Separately, Dawson James cut shares of Emmaus Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of EMMA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.91. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $1.00. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 489.28% and a negative return on equity of 511.05%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yutaka Niihara acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $201,600.00. Also, Director Wei Peu Zen acquired 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $52,689.00. Insiders purchased 265,279 shares of company stock valued at $952,943 in the last ninety days. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

