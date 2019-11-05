Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 177,588 Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,588 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.14% of Heritage Financial worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $106,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,543.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $60,988.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

HFWA opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

