Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,410 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.42% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 446,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 265,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.14 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.