Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $3.12 Million Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 2.19% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 112,278 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 439,249 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 700,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 73,929 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 574,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ADMS opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $13.29.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.97% and a negative net margin of 241.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMS. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.