Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 136.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,230.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $327,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $152.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.81.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

