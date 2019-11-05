Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $631,000 Position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,249,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.96. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

