Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,215 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3,415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,310 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 115,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 564,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 102.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $202,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,318.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,040 shares of company stock worth $2,103,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

