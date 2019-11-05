Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $2,470,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Argus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $269.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

