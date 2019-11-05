Emerald Advisers LLC Has $321,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 24.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,213,000 after buying an additional 76,142 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,346,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $248.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,641,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $684,003.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,202 shares of company stock worth $21,620,104. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $278.10 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

