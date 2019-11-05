Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 58,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLT opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. P H Glatfelter Co has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $801.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLT shares. ValuEngine raised P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

