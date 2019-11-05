Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.54

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.54 and last traded at C$11.40, with a volume of 138444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.34.

EFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is -43.93%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

