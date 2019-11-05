Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,569 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. C J Advisory Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 82,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,100,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,051 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $53.95.

