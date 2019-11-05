Elastos (ELA) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.83 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00021844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, Huobi and LBank. Elastos has a total market cap of $32.83 million and approximately $683,190.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00220944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.01489847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,908,721 coins and its circulating supply is 16,063,887 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Huobi and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.