Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elastic were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $2,195,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $12,983,600.00. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 128,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $12,262,456.25. Insiders sold 771,877 shares of company stock worth $68,284,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.49 million. Elastic’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elastic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a $105.00 price target on Elastic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.