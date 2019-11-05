El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut El Paso Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

EE opened at $66.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $203.08 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,766.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Escudero sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $995,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,094 shares of company stock worth $4,254,910. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 5,882.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 66.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

