eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of eHealth to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.73.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. eHealth has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $112.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 2.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth A. Brooke purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.24 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 14,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,531,634.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $374,440 and have sold 27,826 shares worth $2,794,302. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

