Egdon Resources’ (EDR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of EDR remained flat at $GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday. 166,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,635. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.06. Egdon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.60 ($0.11). The company has a market cap of $10.62 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

