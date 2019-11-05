Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John N. Hill bought 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,885 shares in the company, valued at $812,789. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

