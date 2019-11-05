Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 1.6% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,075 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 20,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 584,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419,611 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,362. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.86 and its 200 day moving average is $194.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

