Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $189.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 449.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 233,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after buying an additional 191,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $174,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.